Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) launches Telecom Technology Development Fund scheme

New Delhi : Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), a body under the Department of Telecommunications, officially launched Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) Scheme on October 01st, 2022. The scheme is aligned with Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi’s clarion call of adding Jan Anusandhaan in the new phase of Amrit Kaal.

Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) aims to fund R&D in rural-specific communication technology applications and form synergies among academia, start-ups, research institutes, and the industry to build and develop the telecom ecosystem. Additionally, the Scheme aims to promote technology ownership and indigenous manufacturing, create a culture of technology co-innovation, reduce imports, boost export opportunities and creation of Intellectual Property. Under the scheme, USOF is also targeting to develop standards to meet countrywide requirements and create the ecosystem for research, design, prototyping, use cases, pilots, and proof of concept testing, among others. The scheme entails grants to Indian entities to encourage and induct indigenous technologies tailor-made to meet domestic needs.

The Call for proposals for the TTDF is open from October 01st, 2022.

Participants can visit the official website of usof at http://usof.gov.in/TTDF