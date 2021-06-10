“Units of higher capacity should be set up in the state for paddy milling”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is a need to increase the capacity of paddy milling in the state. For this large milling units will be set up. Farmers will also be trained to plant profitable varieties of paddy and reduce breakage in paddy. Apart from paddy, farmers will also be motivated to grow other profitable crops. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on paddy milling in Kharif Marketing Year 2020-21 today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the state government, the interest of farmers is paramount. The final decision regarding paddy milling rates will be taken by the Cabinet. Minister of Finance and Commerce Tax Shri Jagdish Deora, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Shri Bisahu Lal Singh, Minister of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Kamal Patel, Minister of State for AYUSH Shri Ram Kishore Kanvre was present in the meeting held in Mantralaya. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai also took part in the meeting.



It was informed in the meeting that the production of paddy is increasing every year in the state. A total of 37.26 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the year 2020-21 whereas in the year 2017-18 this quantity was only 16.60 MT. Out of a total of 804 millers in the state, 396 mills have a milling capacity of 4 metric tons per hour and 392 millers have a milling capacity of 4 to 8 metric tons per hour. Only 16 units have a milling capacity of more than 8 MT per hour. The present milling capacity of the state is 35,000 metric tonnes per day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that necessary action should be taken to set up rice mills with more capacity in the state.



Various alternatives were presented by the Cabinet Committee for milling of paddy. Discussions were also held on the proposals for rice delivery submitted by the miller unions, the policy and procedure for milling of other paddy producing states. Options were presented by the Cabinet sub-committee regarding the proposed ratio of rice delivery, incentive amount for milling and amount of upgradation.





