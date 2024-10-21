United Way Bengaluru and AMD India enable digital classrooms in Davangere

Bengaluru, 21 October 2024: United Way Bengaluru (UWB) in partnership with Zila Panchayat, Davangere supported by Advanced Micro Devices India Pvt. Ltd. (AMD), has set up digital classrooms enhancing coaching for students in Davangere district. These smart classrooms have been set up in 21 Pre-University Government colleges in the district.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India is the basis for students entering the engineering stream. Considered as one of the toughest examinations in India, the JEE is the gateway for pursuing engineering as a career for students. In recent years, the quality of coaching has become a crucial factor in the probability of students getting a college and stream of their choice. Many students have to move cities to get quality training which uproots them from their family and local communities; it is also a large financial burden for the families to sustain such an effort. These barriers are a key reason many students find it difficult to score well in the JEE.

Recognizing this gap in the system, the Zila Panchayat, Davangere embarked on bringing world-class infrastructure available in the metros to Davangere by expanding access to technology with new smart classrooms. The ease of access and locally available infrastructure aim to bring quality training infrastructure to those who otherwise could not afford to travel to metros and to girls who have an interest but could not find coaching infrastructure locally.

It is anticipated that more than 6500 students studying in Davangere will benefit from these digital classrooms.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Gunjan Krishna (IAS), Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka said, “Enhancing opportunities by providing quality learning is the cornerstone of increasing the per capita income of the district. The children in Davangere have the talent to outshine their peers if we can give them the same infrastructure that the others have. The effort made by United Way Bengaluru and AMD to come together and help enhance the possibilities for children from the district to become engineers is laudable.”

Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, AMD India & SVP, Silicon Design Engineering said, “No child must have to live with the regret that they did not get the opportunity to make their life better. At AMD we draw from the societies we live in and Davangere is a prime example of how companies like AMD can build stronger and more resilient fraternities which contribute to nation building. Through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, AMD provides many such enablement in STEM leadership for students. We are proud to have this opportunity to give back to society.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, United Way Bengaluru said, “United Way connects partners, donors, volunteers, and community leaders to tackle the root causes of the world’s most complex challenges while making a positive impact in the lives of millions of people. Together we are taking meaningful steps promoting inclusive and accessible education, ensuring that students have the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital age. The initiative of the Zila Panchayat will go a long way in bridging the gap and building talent while scaling the incomes in Davangere.”