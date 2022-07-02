United States Contributes $1.3 Billion to Support the Government of Ukraine

Washington: The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), provided $1.3 billion in direct budget support to the Government of Ukraine, facilitated by the World Bank, in alignment with President Biden’s commitment to President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with direct budgetary aid. This contribution was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress.

The additional resources provided by the United States will help the Ukrainian government alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression and ensure the continued delivery of core government services during a time of exceptional need.

To date, the United States has provided $2.3 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. These direct contributions ensure that the Ukrainian government can continue operating and responding to critical needs – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, delivering essential services like healthcare, utilities, education, and humanitarian supplies to citizens, and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants.

Since the Russian government’s unprovoked and devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been working closely with humanitarian partners in the country and region to reach Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local and national government entities.

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to stand by the government and the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their democracy and their freedom from Russia’s unconscionable aggression.