United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the People of the West Bank and Gaza

New Delhi: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $15 million in humanitarian assistance to support some of the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank and Gaza.

With this assistance, USAID is supporting Catholic Relief Services’ COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and affected communities throughout the West Bank and Gaza. This assistance is also supporting emergency food assistance programming in communities facing food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This critical assistance is provided to address the most urgent humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza. It also reflects the United States’ renewed commitment to the Palestinian people, as well as our efforts around the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and food insecurity.