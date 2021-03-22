United Nations Office for Project Services partners with Government of Denmark to support Jal Jeevan Mission in Bundelkhand& Vindhya region of UP

New Delhi: United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)entered into a partnership with the Government of Denmark to support the Union Government’s flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh on World Water day. The purpose of partnership between the Government of Denmark and UNOPS is to provide strategic technical support to Jal Jeevan Mission (Water program). UNOPS shall be focussing on instituting scalable delivery models in focused 11 water-scare districts of Uttar Pradesh in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions as per the priorities laid down in the Operational Guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Through coordination between UNOPS and the Embassy of Denmark, it will be ensured that the partnership and the bilateral Indo-Danish cooperation on the Jal Jeevan Mission mutually support and reinforce each other in order to support the achievement of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s goals. UNOPS will mobilize its resources in these districts especially in the area of community mobilization, capacity building, training, etc., which will help in achieving the goal of the mission to provide tap water connection to every household in a time-bound manner.

The Jal JeevanMission aims to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024. This coincides with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal-6. In view of UNOPS’s goodwill with Government of India at all levels and with civil society, built up over the years, it is of strategic importance that this collaboration between Government of Denmark and UNOPS brings meaningful impact to achieve the objectives of the Mission.