United Nations General Assembly, UNGA President and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid today called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi this evening.

Welcoming Abdulla Shahid to India, Mr Dhankhar said, his dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, has universal appeal.

In a tweet, Vice president said that he is confident that his visit will further strengthen India’s close and multi-faceted ties with Maldives.