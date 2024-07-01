Unit Headquarters Quota Enrolment for Servicemen’s Wards at AOC Centre: 2024-2025

1. Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Thapar Stadium AOC Centre, Secunderabad from 08 Jul 2024 to 08 Sep 2024 for enrolment of Agniveer GD, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Std (Chef, Artisan Misc wks, Washerman), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Std (House Keeper) Category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

2. Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 0600 hrs on 05 Jul 2024 for sports trial.

(a) Outstanding Sportsmen who have represented in any of the following in the fields of Athletics including Track and Field events, Swimming & Diving and Weight Lifting can participate alongwith their certificates :-

(i) International Level. Represented India at International level.

(ii) National Level. Represented State at the Senior/Junior national level and have won any medal in individual event or have reached upto eighth position in a team event.

Note :- The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

3. Age Criteria.

(a) Agniveer GD – 17½ to 21 Yrs.

(b) Agniveer Tech (AE) – 17½ to 21 Yrs.

(c) Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT – 17½ to 21 Yrs.

(d) Agniveer Tdn 10th Std – 17½ to 21 Yrs.

(e) Agniveer 8th Std – 17½ to 21 Yrs.

4. Education Qualification.

(a) Agniveer GD – Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and with 33% in each subject.

Note : Candidates with valid light motor vehicle (LMV) Driving License will be given preference for Driver requirements.

(b) Agniveer Tech – 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

OR

10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with (PCM & English) from any recognized State Edn Bd or Central Edn Bd to incl NIOS and ITI course of min one yr in required field with NSQF level 4 or above.

OR

10th /Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and min 40% in English, Maths and Science with two yrs of Technical Training from ITI or two/ three diploma from recognized educational institution incl polytechnics.

(c) Agniveer Office – 10+2/ Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream Assistant /SKT with 60 % marks in Aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

(d) Agniveer Tdn – Class 10th Simple Pass (33%).

(10th Std)

(e) Agniveer Tdn – Class 8th Simple Pass (33%).

(8th Std)

5. For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centreemail Address – tuskercrc-2021[at]gov[dot]in and also visit www.joinindianarmy[at]nic[dot]in site for more information about recruitment rallies.

6. Rally can be cancelled/postponed at any time without giving any reason.