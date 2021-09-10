Union WCD Minister tograce ‘POSHAN Maah’ Celebrations at Manipur on 11th and 12th September, 2021

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing ‘POSHAN Maah’ which is being celebrated under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will attend a series of programmes at Imphal, Manipur on 11th and 12th September, 2021.

On 11th September, the Union WCD Minister will be delivering the key note address at an event on Rashtriya Poshan Maah being organised at the City Convention Centre in Imphal. After this, the Union WCD Minister will be distributing medicinal plants to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers and Nutri-Kits to beneficiaries of Anganwadi Centres including pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls. An Anaemia Detection Camp isalso being organised at the City Convention Centre in Imphal. The Union Minister will also be calling on the Chief Minister of Manipur Sh. N.Biren Singh at Chief Minister Secretariat in Basapura, Imphal.

On 12th September, 2021, The Union WCD Minister will be the Chief Guest at an event on POSHAN Maah celebrations at District Panchayat Resource Centre inBishnupur district. The event will begin with the Plantation of medicinal plants and fruit bearing trees after which an Anaemia camp will be launched. After delivering the key note address at the event, the Union Minister will flag off the POSHAN Cycle Rally.

The other key event on 12th September will be held at INA, Moirang wherein the Union WCD Minister will interact with beneficiaries, AWWs, AWHs, Supervisors, CDPOs and DPO at INA Memorial Hall. The Union Minister will also flag off a POSHAN Walk.