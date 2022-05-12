Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to lay foundation stone for Eklavya Model Residential School at Nashik tomorrow

New Delhi :Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar called on the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today. Interacting with the media persons after the meeting, Shri Arjun Munda said the developmental programs undertaken by the Tribal Affairs Ministry focus on fostering health, education and employment in tribal regions.

Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Munda will be laying the foundation stone for construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Shinde, Nashik, tomorrow. “EMRS is a Government of India scheme for model residential schools for Indian tribals to ensure tribal students get access to quality education in the remote tribal areas,” he said. He also informed about his Ministry’s programme Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana and its implementation in tribal districts of Maharashtra.

Munda who met the Governor with MoS, Ministry of Health, Smt. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed that the Tribal Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry is taking all possible steps to prevent and eliminate sickle cell disease among tribal people. ‘Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Tribal Affairs Ministry is undertaking various developmental projects in the interest of the tribal people of the country,” Shri Munda added.

Speaking about the meeting with the Governor, Shri Munda said ‘We apprised the Governor about the ongoing tribal welfare programmes in Maharashtra and discussed issues related to Schedule V areas in Maharashtra.

In his discussion with the Governor of Maharashtra, Union Minister Shri Munda suggested to convene a meeting under the umbrella of TRIFED between artisans from the tribal areas and people from textile and fashion industry in order to create products and develop markets in urban and metropolitan areas. He said ‘We also discussed that state government could coordinate with the NGOs working in the field of FRA’.

Shri Munda said We also discussed possibilities of a one-day programme that could be conducted on Scheduled Area Administration, PESA and FRA for the members of Gram Sabha in order to create awareness and train all the stakeholders. ‘This training module may be conducted regularly throughout the state’, he added.

Later in the day, Shri Arjun Munda chaired a review meeting with senior officers of Maharashtra Tribal Welfare Department regarding various schemes of tribal welfare of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Union Minister also reviewed the progress of construction work of Eklavya Adarsh ​​Residential Schools in the state. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharti Pawar was also present on this occasion.