Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy dedicates 4 projects to the nation in Puducherry sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan scheme

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G Kishan Reddy, dedicated several tourism projects during his visit to Puducherry on 13th December 2022. The projects were sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism under the SWADESH DARSHAN scheme. The projects that were inaugurated included the renovation of Aayi Mandapam and dynamic lighting at Bharathi Park at a cost of Rs. 1.33 Crore, the Development of Pilgrim Facilities and Ghat along the sacred river at Sri Gangai Varagha Natheeswarar Temple at Thirukanchi at a cost of Rs. 5.82 Crore, development of Spiritual Park at Thirunallar Karaikal at a cost of Rs 7.40 Crore and the Development of Eden Beach at Chinna Veerampattinam at a cost of Rs 3.51 Crore.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the Puducherry Shopping Festival 2022 logo which aims to promote business tourism and trade, particularly by creating unique shopping experiences for the tourists visiting Puducherry.

While addressing the officials of the tourism department of the Pondicherry Union Territory he said, “Puducherry is a vibrant destination in India that attracts tourists from all over the world. It is my pleasure to dedicate 4 projects that were sanctioned under SWADESH Darshan of the Ministry of Tourism to the nation”.

The Union Minister further added, “India for thousands of years has always been known for its spiritual wealth, cultural heritage, and diversity. Over the last 8 years, India is being known for world-class amenities, excellent infrastructure and facilities, and ease of living through technology and digitization. Now India is not just a place to see and visit but a destination to experience and be transformed for life.”

The Ministry of Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme has sanctioned a total of Rs. 148.31 Crore for 3 projects in Puducherry. These include:

The Name of the Project Amount Sanctioned Development of Spiritual Tourism Pondicherry at Thirukanch- Karaikal- Yanam Rs 34.96 Crore Development of Franco Tamil Village at Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam Rs. 54.91 Crore. Development of Dubrayapet, Arikamedu, Veerampatinam, Kalapet, Puducherry, and Yanam. Rs. 58.44 Crore.

The Union Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Tourism and Hospitality sector has received constant support and guidance. During our G-20 presidency, we have the opportunity to introduce the dignitaries and visitors of the G-20 countries to India’s philosophy of “Athithi Devo Bhava” – where the guest is treated as divine”. The Ministry of Tourism is working towards promoting tourism in Puducherry and in this regard the Union Minister of Tourism, Shri G Kishan Reddy said, “based on the successful completion of the works by the UT administration, Puducherry and Karaikal have been selected for further development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. We have also identified Puducherry and Karaikal under the PRASHAD scheme to develop iconic spiritual spaces.

He added, “Today, I would also like to urge the Government of Puducherry to also look into a Capacity Building program for creating employment in the hospitality industry to meet the growing demand in the sector. We all must work together for making Puducherry and India the most favored Tourist Destination”.