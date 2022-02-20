Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh lays foundation stone for Coke Oven Plant of KIOCL

New Delhi: Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh visited Blast Furnace Unit to lay Foundation stone for Coke Oven Plant Kudremukh Iron Ore Co.Ltd (KIOCL), Panambur Mangalore today.

The proposed project is for Setting up of 2.0 LTPA Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant under forward & 1.80 LTPA Coke Oven Plant under backward integration projects at Blast Furnace Unit at a Capex of ₹ 836.90 Crores and would take 24 months to complete from the date of placement of order on the Main technological package supplier.

Shri T Saminathan, CMD, KIOCL stated that with the suitable patronage and support of Steel Ministry, this Mini Ratna CPSU is all poised to get back its erstwhile shine and glory by demonstrating its core competency in Mining and Pelletization industry in the Country.

Shri T. Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri T Saminathan, CMD, Shri SK Gorai, Director (Finance), Shri KV Bhaskara Reddy, Director (Production & Projects), senior officials of KIOCL were also present.

The Minister would be visiting Kudremukh facility, Lakya Dam tomorrow for afforestation work carried out by the company.