Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launches Khelo India Dashboard

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Khelo India’s new Dashboard today in New Delhi, which has all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events. Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik and senior officials of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and SAI were also present on this occasion.

The Khelo India Dashboard will be updated on real-time and aims to be a unique one-stop platform through which every citizen of the country will have access to all the information regarding the various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme.

Talking about the Dashboard, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said, “If you look at the work that the Indian Government has been doing, you will see that easy accessibility and transparency has always been given top priority, be it for ease of doing business, ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India Dashboard has been launched. This unique platform, will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India Scheme and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information. Information about play grounds with geotagging is available on this dashboard.”

Adding to Union Minister’s statement, Shri Pramanik added, “the platform will not only help people get information regarding the Khelo India Scheme but also help access information regarding progress made regarding the development of sports infrastructures, Fit India & playfield development.”

The unique platform also has a database regarding Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres & National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines. The centres are geotagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.

One can access the Khelo India Dashboard on the following link- https://dashboard.kheloindia.gov.in/khelo_india_dashboard/