Union Secretary reviews cyclone Asani preparedness of Odisha

Bhubaneswar :Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra along with SRC PK Jena participated in the National Executive Committe meeting held under Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs on Cyclone preparedness of Odisha and AP.

Secretary AK Bhalla reviewed the preparedness of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to face impending cyclone Asani in context of its latest position and track. Chief Secretary appraised, “State admin is in all readiness to face the ensuing Cyclone.

Keeping in view the prediction of IMD the districts namely Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajpati have been kept in high alert. The coastal districts have also been kept on alert. ODRAF and Fire service teams have been mobilised to the southern districts.