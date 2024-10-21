National

Union Public Service Commission announces the Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

The following are the lists, in order of merit of  237 (158 + 44 +35 ) candidates who have qualified  on the  basis of the  results of the  Combined  Defence  Services Examination (I),  2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in  April, 2024 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 158th(DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 217 F(P) Course.

2.     There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses.

3.    The  number  of  vacancies,  as  intimated  by  the  Government  is  100  for  Indian  Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 32 for      Indian      Naval      Academy,      Ezhimala,      Kerala,      Executive      Branch      (General Service)/Hydro[including  06  vacancies  for  NCC ‘C’ Certificate  (Naval Wing)  holders]  and  32 for  Air  Force  Academy,  Hyderabad  [03  vacancies  are  reserved  for  NCC  ’C’  Certificate  (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry].

4.   The Commission had recommended 1954, 586 and 628 as qualified in the written test for admission  to  the  Indian  Military  Academy,  Indian  Naval  Academy  and  Air  Force  Academy, respectively.   The numberof candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

5.    The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

6.    Verification  of  date  of  birth  and  educational  qualifications  of  these  candidates  is  still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score.   Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc.  claimed  by  them,  along  with  Photostat attested  copies  thereof  to  Army  Headquarters  /Naval  Headquarters  /Air  Headquarters,  as  per their first choice.

7.   In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

8.    These  results  will  also  be  available  on  the  UPSC  website  at  http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.

9.      For  any further  information, the  candidates  may  contact  Facilitation Counter  near  Gate ‘C’  of  the  Commission’s  Office,  either  in  person  or  on  telephone  Nos.011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

