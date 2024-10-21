Union Public Service Commission announces the Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024

The following are the lists, in order of merit of 237 (158 + 44 +35 ) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2024 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 158th(DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 217 F(P) Course.

2. There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses.

3. The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 32 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry].

4. The Commission had recommended 1954, 586 and 628 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The numberof candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

5. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

6. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

7. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

8. These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.

9. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.