Union Public Service Commission announces the final results of Central Armed Police Forces ( CAPF Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023

Based on the result of written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 6th August, 2023 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 13.05.2024 to 14.06.2024, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
2. A total number of 312 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|112
(Incl. 02 Ex-Servicemen)
|33
|95
(Incl. 04 Ex-Servicemen)
|47
(Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman)
|25
|312
(Incl. 07 Ex-Servicemen)
2.1 The final selection/appointment of recommended candidates will be subject to final outcome of the Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5877/2022 filed by Diwakar Pande & Ors. Vs. Ministry of Home Affairs & Ors. in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.
2.2 Results of 04 candidates have been kept in sealed cover as per the direction of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.
3. Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.
4. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:
|Name of Service
|Total Number of Vacancies
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|C.R.P.F
|24
|05
|14
|08
|04
|55
|B.S.F.
|35
|09
|23
|13
|06
|86
|I.T.B.P.
|42
|08
|21
|12
|08
|91
|S.S.B.
|18
|02
|09
|05
|02
|36
|C.I.S.F.
|39
|09
|29
|09
|05
|91
|TOTAL
|158
|33
|96
|47
|25
|359*
*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.
5. The candidature of 75 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:
|0205989
|0300783
|0400829
|0500352
|0500727
|0500790
|0501095
|0502473
|0502489
|0502539
|0502702
|0503098
|0503763
|0503856
|0505789
|0506433
|0506522
|0507738
|0602835
|0804356
|0805752
|0806401
|0806593
|0807058
|0807133
|0807830
|0808266
|0808878
|0809520
|0813364
|0813933
|0814056
|0817343
|0818027
|0820590
|0822020
|0824870
|0828897
|0831220
|0832710
|0835739
|0835884
|0837759
|0839729
|0839862
|0843099
|1000357
|1201242
|1300574
|1301322
|1301762
|1301794
|1301966
|1502624
|1700642
|1700740
|1900667
|2400607
|2609437
|3401646
|3402786
|3402947
|3503570
|3504160
|4000675
|4300232
|4400541
|4400648
|4600018
|4901253
|5200848
|5402311
|8800289
|8800821
|8900054
6. In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 92 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories which are as under:
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|46
|14
|27
|03
|02
|92
