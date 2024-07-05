Union Public Service Commission announces the final results of Central Armed Police Forces ( CAPF Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023

Based on the result of written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 6th August, 2023 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 13.05.2024 to 14.06.2024, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

2. A total number of 312 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 112 (Incl. 02 Ex-Servicemen) 33 95 (Incl. 04 Ex-Servicemen) 47 (Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman) 25 312 (Incl. 07 Ex-Servicemen)

2.1 The final selection/appointment of recommended candidates will be subject to final outcome of the Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5877/2022 filed by Diwakar Pande & Ors. Vs. Ministry of Home Affairs & Ors. in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

2.2 Results of 04 candidates have been kept in sealed cover as per the direction of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

3. Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.

4. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

Name of Service Total Number of Vacancies General EWS OBC SC ST Total C.R.P.F 24 05 14 08 04 55 B.S.F. 35 09 23 13 06 86 I.T.B.P. 42 08 21 12 08 91 S.S.B. 18 02 09 05 02 36 C.I.S.F. 39 09 29 09 05 91 TOTAL 158 33 96 47 25 359*

*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

5. The candidature of 75 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

0205989 0300783 0400829 0500352 0500727 0500790 0501095 0502473 0502489 0502539 0502702 0503098 0503763 0503856 0505789 0506433 0506522 0507738 0602835 0804356 0805752 0806401 0806593 0807058 0807133 0807830 0808266 0808878 0809520 0813364 0813933 0814056 0817343 0818027 0820590 0822020 0824870 0828897 0831220 0832710 0835739 0835884 0837759 0839729 0839862 0843099 1000357 1201242 1300574 1301322 1301762 1301794 1301966 1502624 1700642 1700740 1900667 2400607 2609437 3401646 3402786 3402947 3503570 3504160 4000675 4300232 4400541 4400648 4600018 4901253 5200848 5402311 8800289 8800821 8900054

6. In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 92 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories which are as under:

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 46 14 27 03 02 92