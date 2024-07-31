Union Public Service Commission announces Final Results for CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) LDCE 2024

Based on the result of the written part of the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 10.03.2024 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 24.07.2024 to 26.07.2024, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are as under:

General SC ST Total 20 04 – 24

The final selection/appointment of the candidates will be subject to the final outcome of the Writ Petition (C) No. 5877/2022 filed by Diwakar Pande & Ors. Vs. Ministry of Home Affairs & Ors in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi at New Delhi. Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules of the examination and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government, are as under:

General SC ST Total 20 04 – 24