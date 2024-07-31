Union Public Service Commission announces Engineering Services Main Examination 2024 Results

On the basis of the result of the written part of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 held by U.P.S.C. on 23rd June, 2024, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/ Personality Test.

2. The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions, before appearance in the Personality Test, which are available on the website of the Commission.

3. In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2024, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to fill up DAF Online after logging in through One Time Registration (OTR) and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission . The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024 notified on 06th September, 2023 in the Gazette of India and the Examination Notice, which is available on the website of the Commission.

4. The instructions for filling up DAF available on the Website along with the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of Interview. The candidate will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, Community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and Certificate of Disability (in the case of PwBD candidate). In case any of the written qualified candidate fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Engineering Services Examination, 2024, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

5. Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (https://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard.

6. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

7. The mark-sheets of all candidates (Qualified & Not Qualified), will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheets after keying their Roll Numbers and date of birth . The authenticated copy of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained.

8. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C.’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in

9. Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

10. In case a candidate faces any difficulty during filling-up of online Detailed Application Form, he/she may contact the Telephone No. 23388088/23381125 Ext.4331/4340 on all working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.