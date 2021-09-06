Union Power Secretary Takes Important Meeting Reviews Coal Stock Position At Thermal Power Plants

New Delhi : Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar, today had an important meeting where he reviewed:

1)The coal stock position at Thermal Power Plants;and

2)The production of coal from captive coal mines

This meeting was taken as per the directions of Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri RK Singh,given in the review meeting taken by him on 3rd September.

Three important decisions were arrived at,in the meeting taken by Secretary,Power

1)Captive coal mine companies have been given a notice of one week to increase their production to more than 85% of their targets’.If they fail,the supply of linkage coal to such states/Gencos would be regulated.

2)Those States/DISCOMS who procure power from imported coal based power plants have been given a notice of two weeks to meet their power demand from these power plants.In case of failure,the supply of domestic coal to these Sates would be regulated.

3)Power plants having coal stock of more than 10 days but where plant load factor is less than 40 %,coal supply would be regulated to the extent of 100%.The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock of more than 18 days will also be regulated to the extent of 100%.The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock ranging from 11 days to 18 days and having PLF more than 40%, will be regulated to the extent of 50%.