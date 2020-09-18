Union Power Minister inaugurates projects worth Rs 6.99 Crore in Barhara (Bhojpur District), Bihar

New Delhi: R K Singh, the Union Minister of State (IC) for Power & New and Renewable Energy inaugurated CSR projects undertaken by REC Ltd. (Formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) worth Rupees 6.99 Crore, in Barhara (Bhojpur District), Bihar, through video conferencing yesterday. There were a total of 77 schemes, which included 36 schemes for construction of P.C.C. roads, 23 schemes for installation of LED/ Solar and high mast lights, Construction of 3 Chat ghaat, Construction of 3 community hall & sub health centers and Installation of 12 nos. of arsenic removal plant.

The main objective of the projects is to improve and provide basic infrastructure & developmental facilities in the villages of Barhara block in Bhojpur district. Shri S. K. Gupta, CMD, Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), Shri R. Lakshmanan, IAS, ED from REC Limited shared their thoughts on the occasion. Other district officials, public from Barhara were present during the occasion. The event was graced by Shri Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Ex MLA and Ex Minister, Govt. of Bihar who addressed the gathering at the occasion in Barhara.

About REC Limited: REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is a Navratna NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance across the power-sector value chain. Apart from this, REC is also the nodal agency for Govt. of India flagship schemes in the Power sector like Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Saubhagya, etc.

