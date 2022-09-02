Union Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Giriraj Singh writes letter to Sarpanches/Gram Pradhans, urging them to participate in the revamped National Panchayat Awards

New Delhi : Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh has written a letter to Sarpanches/Gram Pradhans, exhorting them to ensure participation of all Gram Panchayats in the selection process of the revamped National Panchayat Awards. The process inviting applications for revamped National Panchayat Awards will commence from 10th September, 2022. The last date for online submission of entries is 31st October, 2022.

Union Minister, in his letter, informed that the format, procedures and categories of the National Panchayat Awards have been comprehensively revised to establish a multi –level competition to reorganize, felicitate and incentivize the best performing Panchayats at the Block, District, State and National levels in thematic areas related to localization and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in rural areas.

He further informed that this year, to accelerate the pace of localization and achievement of SDGs in Panchayats, the format and categories of National Panchayat Awards has been substantially modified and aligned with nine theme of Localisation of SDGs to conduct a multi-level competition. These 9 themes are (i) Poverty free and enhanced livelihoods village, (ii) Healthy village, (iii) Child friendly village, (iv) Water sufficient village, (v) Clean and Green village, (vi) Self-sufficient infrastructure in village, (vii) Socially Secured and Socially Just village (viii) Village with good governance and (ix) Women-friendly Panchayat (earlier called as Engendered development in village).

The detailed information about the newly restructured National Panchayat Awards system is available on www.panchayataward.gov.in portal.

Background

24th April is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) every year to celebrate the constitutional status accorded to Panchayati Ray system in the country. This occasion provides an opportunity for direct dialogue with Panchayat representatives from all over the country as well as recognizing their achievements to empower and motivate them. The objective of celebrating the National Panchayati Raj Day is to increase awareness about Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, the institutions of the local self-governments for the rural areas mandated by the Constitution, and also about their roles, responsibilities, achievements, concerns, resolutions etc. States and Union Territories are requested to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day in a befitting manner and call upon Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Rural Local Bodies to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day with a ‘whole of society’ approach ensuring maximum possible ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

Every year, on this occasion, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.