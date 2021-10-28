Union MoS Prahlad Singh Patel concludes two days visit of District Reasi;Lays foundation stone of Water Supply Scheme, Kund Khanyari

REASI: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel on the second day of his tour, visited General Zorawar Singh Stadium here and interacted with the women Entrepreneurs, Self Help Group members and Doctors as well as Asha Workers and Vaccinators of Health Department of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prahlad Singh said that the Union Government is committed to ensure transparency and accountability in its functioning which are necessary for ademocratic and participative governance, as they help build trust and improve impact of schemes.

The Minister expressed his pleasure regarding the efforts of the District Administration to provide the welfare services to uplift the morale and enthusiasm of the needy.

He asked the officers to devise a mechanism for minimising the documentation process so that maximum people avail benefits of various welfare schemes in a hassle free manner.

The Minister appreciated the sanitation workers for their tireless efforts in keeping the district clean and urged upon them to continue their efforts in this regard.

On the occasion, the Minister Singh distributed appreciation certificates to the students who participated in various sports events and felicitated the meritorious students of 10th and 12th standards. He also distributed certificate among Anganwadi Workers, Female Vaccinators, staff of Mahila Shakita and also a cheque of Rs.40, 000 to the beneficiaries under UT Marriage Assistance Scheme.

At last the Minister also paid a visit to the Baba Dhansar where he laid the foundation stone of Water Supply Scheme, Kund Khanyari of Block Pouni under Jal Jeevan Mission with an estimated cost of Rs.123.71 lakhs.