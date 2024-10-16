Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh and Colombian Vice Minister Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez Focus on Climate Action

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sh. Kirti Vardhan Singh, held a courtesy meeting with Mr. Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia today. The meeting focused on key global issues such as climate change and biodiversity.

During their discussions, MoS Sh. Singh extended his best wishes to Colombia for the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference, set to be held in Cali, Columbia. Highlighting India’s commitment to environmental sustainability, he shared details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign—a unique initiative aimed at promoting environmental responsibility while honoring the respect and devotion toward mothers. The Colombian Vice Minister expressed his appreciation for this innovative campaign.

In addition, Minister Singh introduced Vice Minister Rojas Rodriguez to the renowned Madhubani paintings displayed in the Ministry’s gallery, which reflect the rich interplay of ‘Nature’ and ‘Culture,’ further underscoring the importance of preserving both biodiversity and heritage.

This meeting underscores the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Colombia, particularly in areas of environmental cooperation and global sustainability efforts.