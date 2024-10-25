Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Concludes Grand Finale ‘SAMAGAM’ for Senior Citizens Initiatives

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) successfully hosted the Grand Finale ‘SAMAGAM’ today in New Delhi. The event marked the culmination of a comprehensive series of month-long activities and initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity, respect, and security of senior citizens across the country. On this occasion, a short movie was also played encompassing all the month-long activities taken during the celebration of International Day of Older Persons, 2024.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Union Ministers of State (SJE), Shri Ramdas Athawale and Shri B. L. Verma. Other dignitaries gracing the occasion included Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member NITI Aayog, whose presence underscored the Government’s continued commitment to senior citizens’ welfare.

Shri Ramdas Athawale addressed the gathering with a focus on the economic and social empowerment of senior citizens. He applauded the Ministry’s efforts to bridge the gap between government policies and on-ground implementation, particularly through direct engagement with elderly communities in rural and urban areas. He reiterated the importance of schemes that provide financial security and healthcare, emphasizing that a Nation can only progress when the elderly are cared for and valued.

In his keynote address, Shri B.L. Verma emphasized the critical role senior citizens play in shaping the Nation’s values and heritage. He reaffirmed the Government’s mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is to create an inclusive society, where senior citizens are not only supported but celebrated. The Minister also highlighted key achievements over the past month, including increased outreach through health camps, pension schemes, skill development programmes for elderly workers, and awareness campaigns aimed at fostering intergenerational solidarity. The Minister praised the collaboration between various Ministries, Departments, and stakeholders, which made the month-long celebration a resounding success.

Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul highlighted the need for continuous innovation in policy design and service delivery to meet the growing needs of India’s ageing population. He spoke about the Government’s future plans, including expanding digital literacy programmes tailored for senior citizens, enhancing access to geriatric healthcare services, and creating more age-friendly public spaces. His address also touched on the importance of mental health services and the need to combat loneliness and isolation among the elderly.

A wide range of activities were organized during the month of October, as a part of celebration of International Day of Older Persons.

On the 1st of October, Union Minster for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar presided over a Pledge taking ceremony at the Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodi Road, New Delhi. This was followed by a walkathon where the students participated with their grandparents. Rashtriya Vayoshree Camps at 51 different locations were organized across India, focussing on providing assistive devices to senior citizens, enhancing their mobility for their overall well-being. (Press Release: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2060836)

A Talk Series was flagged from National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) on 17th October on the theme of ‘ Ageing with Dignity’ . Dr. Dnyaneshwar Manohar Mulay, IFS, Ex-Member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Shri Rajeev Bansal, Member Secretary, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) were the esteemed speakers.

A Mega Cultural Event ‘Aradhana’ was organized on 24th October at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre celebrating ‘Graceful Ageing: Life begins at 60’ . It showcased performance by artists aged 60 years and above, highlighting the message of active ageing, Guru Shishya paramapara, intergenerational solidarity, Indian traditional systems of care and respect. The audience, which included senior citizens, government officials, and other delegates, applauded these initiatives as a significant step toward creating a more inclusive society for the elderly. (Press Release: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2067910)

In addition to this, various activities were carried out at the Regional Resource Training Centres (RRTCs), Old Age Homes and other associated NGOs to ensure widespread observance. A nationwide quiz on senior citizens’ rights and welfare schemes was launched on the MyGov platform. The quiz encourages awareness among all age groups, especially the youth, on the importance of respecting and caring for older persons. A dedicated pledge on MyGov invites citizens to commit to the cause of ensuring dignity, respect, and welfare for senior citizens in their communities. Letters were sent to various Ministries/Departments, States/UTs urging them to initiate specific activities aimed at enhancing the well-being of senior citizens. These include programmes focusing on intergenerational bonding and family values.

The Grand Finale ‘SAMAGAM’ is not just a conclusion of a series of events, but a reaffirmation of Government’s commitment to senior citizens’ well-being and focused on ensuring that the elderly in the country lead lives filled with dignity, security, and happiness. The Ministry expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the month-long celebrations and the Grand Finale. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by the Joint Secretary (MoSJE), Ms. Monali Dhakate, who acknowledged the collaborative efforts that brought these impactful initiatives to life.

The Ministry reaffirmed its future objectives, focusing on areas such as enhancing access to healthcare, providing financial support, increasing digital literacy among seniors, and fostering greater societal awareness and sensitivity toward the elderly. The Ministry also encouraged citizens, especially the younger generation, to actively engage in efforts to support and care for senior citizens. The successful conclusion of ‘SAMAGAM’ signals the beginning of a long-term vision where the government, along with the public, continues to work toward building a society that ensures the well-being of every senior citizen in India.