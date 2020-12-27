Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) extends validity of Vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, Permits etc till 31st March 2021

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of vehicular documents like DLs, RCs, Permits etc till 31st Mach 2021 in the light of need to prevent spread of Covid -19. Ministry has today issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations in the regard.

MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated 30th March, 2020, 9th June, 2020 and 24th Aug 2020 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 31st December 2020.

The advisory says, “Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 , it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021.”

It adds, “Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing.”

All the States and Union Territories, Union Ministry said, are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit

so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organizations which are operating under this difficult time during Covid Pandemic may not get harassed or face difficulties.

