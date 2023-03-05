Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organises a Mega walkathon event “WalkforHealth” in New Delhi, on the occasion of International Women’s day. Enthusiastic participants, walking for a better health, participated with great fervour and in huge numbers. Such rallies are being organised to promote physical and mental well-being.

Following the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for a fit India, the walkathon and similar events aims to bring behavioral changes among citizens and spread awareness about a more physically active lifestyle. Taking such initiatives forward, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya who is also known as a “Green MP” for his enthusiasm for cycling, have been promoting physical activity for health and fitness. It is known that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are accounting for more than 63% of death in the country and are strongly associated and causally linked with major behaviour risk factors such as tobacco use (smoking & smokeless), alcohol use, poor dietary habits, insufficient physical activity, and air pollution.

Physical inactivity is one of the major risk factors for development of NCDs. The same is also reflected during the National NCD Monitoring Survey (NNMS) (2017-18) that 41.3% Indians are physically inactive. The health benefits of physical activity is not only related to lower risk of NCDs including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer etc. but also it has positive effects on mental health, delays the onset of dementia, and also promote wellbeing.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, a cycling event was also organised on 5th March 2023 at district headquarters across the country to promote physical and mental wellbeing and environment friendly conveyance. The event called Cyclathon was organised under the theme of ‘Healthy Women Healthy India’.

District health authority have made all the arrangement to attract common people to participate in this Cyclathon. As the theme of the event itself depicts, that women health is equally important. Healthy women not only contribute in their family but also in the society and finally makes India a healthier nation.

However, to complement the Cycling Event in the district headquarters, another event “Walk for Health” was also organised in Delhi to promote physical fitness and wellbeing. The event started from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan.

Earlier, in the month of February 2023, a similar cycling event was organised at all 1.5 lakhs Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) across all States/ UTs under the theme of ‘Swastha Mann, Sawastha Ghar’ to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shri Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry, Doctors, Nurses and Staffs of Central Government hospitals namely, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, have also participated in the Walkathon. More than 500 people participated in the event and took pledge to adopt healthy and active living to prevent and control life style health related problems/diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and cancer.