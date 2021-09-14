Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisweswar Tudu to campaign for BJP party candidate in Pipli by-election

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Pipili by-election , state led Bharatiya Janta Party announced that the Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisweswar Tudu would campaign for party candidate Ashrit Pattanayak for the by-election.

Notably, Election Commission of India has notified that the polling will be conducted for Pipili Assembly Constituency on September 30 and the counting of votes will be held on October 3.

Besides, as many as other 17 leaders of BJP Odisha unit, including state president Samir Mohanty will also be campaigning for the party candidate in Pipili by-election.