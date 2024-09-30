Union Minister Virendra Kumar to Recognize Excellence in Disability Rehabilitation and Special Education

The National Board of Examination in Rehabilitation (NBER) and the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, will organize a convocation ceremony on 1st October 2024 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar, will preside over as the Chief Guest. Ministers of State (SJE), Shri B.L. Verma and Shri Ramdas Athawale, will attend as esteemed guests. This convocation will recognize national toppers at the certificate and diploma levels in the field of disability rehabilitation and special education.

The results of the National Rehabilitation Examination, conducted in June 2024, were announced in August 2024. NBER and RCI are now providing a prestigious platform to honor the students who have excelled in these examinations. The primary objective of this convocation is to celebrate the achievements of students who have demonstrated excellence in special education and rehabilitation services. The event will not only acknowledge academic brilliance but also emphasize skill development and professional commitment, inspiring future generations. The teacher and parents of the National Toppers are also invited in the event.

Key Highlights of the Ceremony:

1. Awards and Recognitions: Students who have excelled in certificate and diploma courses will be awarded medals and certificates.

2. Notable Speakers: The event will feature prominent speakers, including Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD); Dr. Sharanjeet Kaur, Chairperson, RCI; Shri Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, DEPwD; and Shri Vikas Trivedi, Member Secretary, RCI.

3. Swachhata Pledge: As part of the Swachhata Pakhwada, Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar will administer the Swachhata Pledge, promoting awareness about cleanliness and hygiene.

The event will see the participation of officials from national and state-level institutions, representatives from government and non-government organizations under NBER, and various institutes affiliated with RCI. Around 800 students, along with their parents, teachers, and government officials, are expected to attend. NBER and RCI are enthusiastic about highlighting the importance of skill-based education through this significant event and recognizing the dedication of students who are poised to become future leaders in the field of special education and disability rehabilitation.