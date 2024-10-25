Union Minister Sitharaman Joins G20 Joint Meeting in Washington, Urges Unified Climate Action

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the G20 Joint Meeting of Finance, Climate & Environment, and Foreign Affairs Ministers, along with Central Bank Governors, at the Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington, DC. She emphasized the need for an effective global response and collaboration on climate change, urging both developed and developing countries to work together within the frameworks of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.
