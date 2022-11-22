Union Minister Shripad Naik hands over 64 appointment letters Under Rozgar Mela, in a programme held in Goa

New Delhi : Under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released the second tranche of about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. Union Minister of State of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shri.Shripad Naik handed over 64 appointment letters to recruits in Goa. Office of Commandant, CISF Unit, Mormugao Port Authority, Goa organised the programme. Commandant, CISF Ranjit Kumar Sahni, Vice Chairman MPA Shri Guruprasad Rai were present on this occasion.

Union Minister handed over 64 appointment letters to new recruits in Central Armed Forces.

Addressing the new recruits Shripad Naik said that Rozgar mela is a step towards the fulfilment of a commitment of the government to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst to further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth.

Earlier in October appointment letters were handed over to 75 thousand new inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela. Significant number of posts are being filled by Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Forces, added Shri Naik.

Shri Naik further said the online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments which is part of the recruitment drive will help candidates to grow in their lives. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.