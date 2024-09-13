Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Shri George Kurian visit ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, alongside Shri George Kurian, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, visited the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar today. During the visit, they reviewed the institute’s freshwater aquaculture research activities.

During the visit various food fish varieties and aquaculture systems were showcased. The exhibited fish included Improved Rohu ‘Jayanti’, GI Scampi, minor carps, catfishes, murrel, anabas, and pearl mussel, as well as ornamental fish. Different aquaculture systems such as pond culture and Bio-floc, and Aquaponics were also demonstrated. The minsters also interacted with a group of farmers and farm women at ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha and visited the exhibition put up by adopted farmers of the KVK and Farmer FIRST project.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh while addressing the stakeholders called for more research and innovation towards quality fish production, value addition and export. He stressed on looking beyond production. The Minister vouched for development of ornamental fish sector while applauding the start ups in fisheries not only for creating jobs but also for contributing to the economy. Shri George Kurian appreciated the contribution of scientists of the institute for fisheries development as well as for Nation building.

The ministers launched the CIFA – Amrit Catla, a genetically improved species of catla with a genetic gain of 15% per generation. They distributed packets of Amrit Catla seed to NFFBB, which acts as multiplier unit for mass seed production under the institute’s guidance, which will then be distributed to hatcheries and farmers. Additionally, they released a set of 13 technology leaflets in Hindi, focusing on seed production, breeding, and grow-out culture of freshwater fish and shellfish, aimed at farmers. The Technology Licensing Agreement for two technologies—FRP pabda hatchery and FRP carp hatchery—was handed over to Neha Fabrications, Hooghly, West Bengal, an entrepreneur. The ministers also launched the Rangeen Machhli app developed by the Institute. This app provides a comprehensive platform for ornamental fish enthusiasts, offering information in eight languages on popular species, an updated directory to find nearby aquarium stores, and educational modules on ornamental aquaculture and aquarium maintenance.

Dr. J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General of Fisheries Science at ICAR, and Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Director of ICAR-CIFA, provided detailed briefings to the ministers on the technological options available to farmers. Dr. Sahoo welcomed the ministers and other dignitaries, delivering a presentation on the ongoing research activities and the vision for 2047. The event saw participation from over 200 scientists, state government officials, farmers, and other stakeholders, highlighting the collaborative effort and broad interest in advancing aquaculture technologies.