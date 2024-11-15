Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Flags Off 10 Battery-Operated Vehicles at Jagannath Temple

Puri, 14th November 2024: Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in the presence of Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, flagged off 10 battery-operated vehicles today at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. This initiative, under the CSR program of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), aims to promote eco-friendly mobility and improve accessibility for visitors, particularly benefiting senior citizens and divyangs at this revered heritage site.

Shri Joshi, while handing over the vehicle keys to Shri Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, emphasized the importance of sustainable solutions at cultural landmarks. He stated, “The deployment of battery-operated vehicles at this historic temple underscores our commitment to green energy and offers visitors an accessible and environmentally friendly transport option. IREDA’s support for sustainable CSR projects like this reflects its unwavering dedication to the nation’s green mission and to enhancing visitor experiences at significant heritage sites.”

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, highlighted the company’s dedication to sustainability, saying, “IREDA is honored to contribute to the development of heritage sites through eco-friendly solutions like these 10 battery-operated vehicles. This project aligns with our mission of promoting sustainable and renewable energy solutions in every sphere of life and aims to provide eco-friendly mobility options for visitors.”

Dr. B. K. Mohanty, Director (Finance), IREDA, Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, District Magistrate, Puri, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, and IREDA were also present at the ceremony. The Union Minister, Minister of State, CMD, IREDA, and other officials from MNRE and IREDA offered prayers at the Lord Jagannath Temple.

Sculpting India’s Green Journey: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Tribute at Puri Beach

CMD, IREDA, along with Director (Finance) and Team IREDA, visited Puri Beach to witness a remarkable sand sculpture by internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The sculpture, celebrating India’s achievement of crossing the 200 GW renewable energy milestone, featured an image of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the logos of IREDA and MNRE. The artwork served as a creative tribute to India’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity and advancing towards a sustainable energy future.