Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects the program site of the Lakpati Didi Conference to be held in Jalgaon

Union Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the venue of the Lakhpati Didi conference today to be held in Jalgaon in the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and took stock of the arrangements with the officials. Shri Chouhan inspected the arrival of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the venue, the stage and meeting arrangements and gave important instructions to the concerned officials.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the Lakhpati Didi program organized in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on Sunday and will distribute certificates to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also release revolving fund and loan of about five thousand crores to self-help groups.