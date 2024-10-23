Union Minister Sh Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveils BSNL’s new logo and seven customer centric services

New Delhi: Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Sh Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today unveiled Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’s new logo and its seven citizen centric services. These services represents BSNL’s renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity to every corner of Bharat. The logo was launched in presence of Hon. MoS for Communications & Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. The launch ceremony was held at Bharat Sanchar Bhavan and was attended by Secretary Telecom, CMD BSNL& senior Officers from DoT, BSNL, CDoT, ITI & TCIL.

Alongside the new logo, seven pioneering initiatives were also launched, aimed at revolutionizing how India connects, communicates, and enhances its digital security.

BSNL from now on will always be at the forefront of technological innovations in India: Minister Scindia

Union Minister of Communication Sh Jyotiraditya M. Scindia while unveiling the new logo shared that BSNL’s new logo is a symbol of our commitment towards customer service. He added that the bouquet of these 7 citizen centric services, are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India.

He mentioned that BSNL is the only Telecom Service Provider (TSP) in India to launch these seven indigenous services, which from now on will always keep BSNL at the forefront of technological innovations in India.

BSNL to soon deploy 5G services, have successfully conducted trials of 5G RAN and core in both the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands.

Talking about India’s indigenous 5G vision, the Minister shared that BSNL has embarked upon several initiatives to strengthen India’s ambitious 5G roll-out. We have conducted successful trials of Indigenous 5G RAN and Core in both 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands and India will soon deploy indigenous 5G services. He added that out of the 1,00,000 BSNL 4G sites planned to be set-up by mid-2025, many will also be graduated to 5G connectivity.

Under PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, BSNL has transformed itself from being a follower to now becoming a leader: Sh Scindia

Minister Scindia mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, BSNL has transformed itself from being a follower to now becoming a Leader. He highlighted that the launch of the new logo and seven citizen centric services is a testament to the same.

The Minister of State for Communication and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar gracing the occasion, highlighted that time and again, BSNL has stood as the nation’s backbone, providing telecom services in remote, challenging terrains. The Minister emphasized that BSNL has unwavering Govt support and has received two revival packages . BSNL is deploying fully indigenous 4G equipment showing the capability of technological advancement . The Minister mentioned that BSNL has skilled manpower and has nationwide reach. Minister stressed that unveiling of new logo will bring refreshed identity for BSNL and shows the intent of BSNL for readiness to transform and innovate.

New Logo – Vibrancy, Trust, and Nationwide Reach

BSNL’s new logo symbolizes strength, trust, and accessibility. The green and white arrows surrounding India emphasize the company’s expansive nationwide reach, while the vibrant orange backdrop signifies warmth and inclusivity. The bold tagline ‘Connecting Bharat‘ highlights BSNL’s unwavering mission to bridge the digital divide by offering a modern, reliable telecom network that connects both urban and rural India.

Seven New Initiatives Built on Three Key Pillars

Security:

Spam! Free Network

BSNL’s spam-blocking solution automatically filtering out phishing attempts and malicious SMS and creates a safer communication environment for user without the need to issue alerts to customers, ensuring seamless and secure communication for all users.

Affordability:

BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming

BSNL is launching a first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming service for its FTTH customers, enabling high-speed internet access at BSNL hotspots at no extra charge, thus minimizing data costs for users.

BSNL IFTV

A first for India, BSNL’s fiber-based intranet TV service offers 500+ live channels and Pay TV through its FTTH network. This service will be accessible for all BSNL FTTH subscribers without additional charges. The data used for the TV viewing will not be consuming the FTTH Data pack.

Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks

A first of it kind- Automated SIM kiosks allow users to purchase, upgrade, port or replace SIMs on 24/7basis , leveraging UPI/QR-enabled payments with seamless KYC integration and multi-lingual access.

Reliability:

Direct-to-Device Service

India’s first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver seamless, reliable connectivity. This groundbreaking technology is particularly useful in emergency situations and isolated regions, and can enable UPIpayments in such areas.

‘Public Protection & Disaster Relief’ – as a solution

BSNL’s scalable, secure network for disaster response is India’s first guaranteed encrypted communication for government and relief agencies during crises, enhancing national disaster management capabilities. The robust network design guarantees uninterrupted connectivity and also uses innovative drone-based and balloon-based systems to extend coverage during disasters.

First Private 5G in Mines

BSNL introduces reliable, low-latency, 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with C-DAC, leveraging Made-in-India equipment and BSNL’s technological expertise. This service enables advanced AI and IoT applications, in underground mines and large opencast mine which require high speed low latency connectivity, such as safety analytics, real-time remote control of AGVs, AR enabled remote maintenance, fleet tracking & optimization, etc.

These launches signal BSNL’s continuing commitment in transforming India’s telecom landscape, ensuring that secure, affordable and reliable connectivity remains accessible to all.