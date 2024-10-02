Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Namrup in Assam today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s work and ideals have always inspired us to build a strong and powerful society. Bapu has not only inspired every Indian but humanity at large towards an inclusive and peaceful human society. I offer my deepest Shradhdhanjali to Mahatma Gandhi – the great soul of Bharat.”