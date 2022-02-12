Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stones of three buildings at CARI and State Ayurveda College in Guwahati

New Delhi : Three new buildings to be built at ₹ 20 crores cost

Foundation laid for a first of its kind Pharmacology & Chemistry Lab in the Northeast at CARI, Guwahati

State Ayurvedic Pharmacy also to be upgraded at Ayurvedic College

The Union Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Shri SarbanandaSonowal today laid the foundation stones for setting up a Panchakarma Block at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Borsajai and a Panchakarma Centre of Excellence at State Ayurveda College in JalukbariGuwahati today. The cost of these centres₹20 crores.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and IT in Government of Assam Keshab Mahanta and Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha for Guwahati, Queen Oja.

A Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma will be established at the State Ayurvedic College. The State Ayurvedic Pharmacy will also be upgraded under Ayurswastha Yojana of Ministry of AYUSH. The total of cost of these initiatives is pegged at ₹10 crore.

The Panchakarma Block at CARI will be a G+2 building and the Pharmacology & Chemistry Laboratories will be a G+3 building. The built-up cost for these two buildings will also be ₹10 crore.

The new buildings for Panchkarma will help in providing world class training course for skill development. The pharmacology & chemistry building at CARI will help in pre-clinical experimental procedures, drugs standardisation, chemical testing for any herb, animal related toxicology report etc. This first of its kind facility is the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, SarbanandaSonowal said, “Ayurveda is the driving force to the state of physical empowerment and mental happiness. We are fortunate that AaiDharitri has bestowed upon us with a rich flora which can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in Assam and the whole of Northeast. These initiatives are aimed at providing an opportunity for the Ayurveda to prosper & enrich health & wellness of the people. These will enhance our capability to perform Panchakarma, the world famous & the pride of traditional Indian medicinal practice. The other facilities will enhance capability to build upon popular consciousness around Ayurveda with evidence based medical sciences.We must seize this opportunity to build Ayurveda – the wonder of India – a truly global phenomenon to serve humanity.”