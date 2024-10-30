Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off ‘Run for Unity’ on the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ here today from the Sarusajai sports complex. Organised on the eve of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,’ Shri Sonowal highlighted the invaluable contribution of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel towards unifying the country and laying the foundation for a strong and prosperous nation. The Union Minister was joined by the Minister in the Govt of Assam, Shri Keshab Mahanta along with the MP (Guwahati), Bijuli Kalita Medhi. The event was organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Govt of India along with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), with support from the Govt of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the “Iron Man of India,” restored the unity and integrity of the nation, laying the foundation for a strong and prosperous India. On the eve of his birth anniversary, we are celebrating ‘Run for Unity’ to bring home the idea of nationhood. The invaluable contribution of Sardar Patel towards integrating and unifying the country at great peril ensured a strong foundation for the India story to take shape. Thanks to this foundation, we are moving ahead to realise the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. With the blessing of Sardar Patel, The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is leading the country with the motto of ‘EK BHARAT, SHRESTH BHARAT.’ It gives me immense pleasure to witness all of you, especially the youth, to celebrate the great ideals of Sardar Patel via this ‘Run for Unity.’ The enduring contributions of Bharat Ratna Sardar Patel will continue to inspire every citizen of the country.”

The run was joined by people from all sections of the society, with predominant participation from the youth and school students. The runners enthusiastically participated, followed the run-in trail built around the Sarusajai stadium to complete it and expressed their will to align with the idea of the run as well as that of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or the National Unity Day has been celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 31st October since 2015. On this occasion, the people of the country remember the great icon of nationalism and pledge for unity and integrity of India. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during the radio broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ called upon to celebrate ‘Run for Unity’ today instead of 31 October on account of Deepawali festival.