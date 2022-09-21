Union Minister RK Ranjan inaugurates first-ever floating photo exhibition organised by the Central Government, says atleast 100 freedom fighters from Nort-East India would be included in a composite history of the freedom struggle

New Delhi : The first ever three-day “floating” photo exhibition organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Central Bureau of Communication Regional Office, Imphal, Manipur kicked off at the Loktak Lake today. The novel exhibition is housed on a specially constructed floating platform on the Lake, and can be accessed by a wooden causeway from the shore. This is the first-time that such an arrangement has been attempted by the Central Bureau of Communication in its history of over 50 years. Cultural items by departmental artistes and private troupes of CBC, RO, Imphal were also performed on a floating stage constructed specially for the event. In addition, a dance by actual fishermen and fisherwomen of the communities around the lake, on boats, was performed

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr RK Ranjan inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Shri B Narayanan, Director General (NEZ), Guwahati of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and Tongbram Robindro Singh, chairman of MSPDCL, Government of Manipur, among other dignitaries.

As many as 88 Manipuri language creatives of “Eight years of Seva ,Sushasan, Garib Kalyan” and around creatives of 11 unsung Manipuri freedom fighters are being displayed in the exhibition, which is open to the public till Friday evening.

In his speech, the Union Minister said that the exhibition showcasing the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will probably be the first ever floating exhibition in the globe.

Dr Ranjan said such an exhibition will be able to inspire all while highlighting various achievements during the eight years tenure of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country.

India producing two vaccines against COVID-19 within nine months was one of the significant achievements of the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he stated.

Besides, India is the country having the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. The country is also supplying the vaccines free of cost to the neighbouring countries, the Union Minister added.

The Union minister said that the freedom struggle history of the country will not be a complete one without including the contributions of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

Keeping this in mind, the Central government is working on a composite history of freedom struggle, not a dynasty-based history and the Centre would like to include names of at least 100 freedom fighters from the northeast region of the country, he said.

Delivering his speech as guest of honour of the inaugural function, MSPDCL chairman T. Robindro Singh thanked the Union ministry of information & broadcasting for organizing the exhibition. The exhibition will remind the people of the history of the freedom struggle. Organizing such an exhibition will help instil the spirit of patriotism to the youths, he said.

Director General (NEZ) B Narayanan, informed that the floating exhibition inaugurated today is aimed at attracting the youth with its novelty and innovativeness. The DG also said that more unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from Manipur will be displayed in the upcoming exhibition under the initiative of the bureau.