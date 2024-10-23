Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to Launch ‘Weather Forecasts at the Gram Panchayat Level’ on October 24, 2024

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), is set to launch a landmark and a transformative initiative to provide Gram Panchayats with 5 days daily weather forecasting and provision to check hourly weather forecast – Gram Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting – on 24th October 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This initiative, aimed at empowering rural communities and enhancing disaster preparedness at the grassroots, will directly benefit farmers and villagers across the country. As part of the Government’s 100 Days Agenda, this initiative strengthens grassroots governance and promotes sustainable agricultural practices, making rural populations more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

This is the first time that localized weather forecasts will be available at the Gram Panchayat level, supported by IMD’s expanded sensor coverage. The forecasts will be disseminated through the Ministry’s digital platforms: e-GramSwaraj, which enables efficient governance, project tracking, and resource management; the Meri Panchayat app, which fosters community engagement by allowing citizens to interact with local representatives and report issues; and Gram Manchitra, a spatial planning tool that provides geospatial insights for development projects.

The launch will be graced by the presence of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Shri (Dr.) Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, and Shri Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj along with Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, India Meteorological Department, Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and other senior officials from the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Rural Development, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and other key stakeholders.

A Training Workshop on “Weather Forecasts at the Gram Panchayat Level” will be organized to mark the launch of this pioneering initiative. The workshop will be attended by more than 200 participants, including Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and State Panchayati Raj officials. This training session will equip Panchayat representatives and functionaries with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize weather forecasting tools and resources at the grassroots level, empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance climate resilience in their communities.

This endeavour, a key component of the Government’s 100 Days Agenda, is a significant stride toward boosting local-level governance and cultivating climate-resilient villages. As weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the introduction of weather forecasting at the Gram Panchayat level will serve as a crucial tool in safeguarding agricultural livelihoods and enhancing rural preparedness against natural disasters. Gram Panchayats will receive daily updates on temperature, rainfall, wind speed, and cloud cover, empowering them to make critical decisions in agriculture, such as planning sowing, irrigation, and harvesting activities. These tools will also strengthen disaster preparedness and infrastructure planning. Furthermore, SMS alerts will be sent to Panchayat representatives regarding extreme weather events like cyclones and heavy rainfall, ensuring immediate action to protect lives, crops, and property. This endeavour is a transformative step toward building climate-resilient communities at the grassroots level.