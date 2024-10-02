Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh participates in a special Cleanliness Drive at the Krishi Bhawan premises today

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying & Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh participated in a special Cleanliness Drive at the Krishi Bhawan premises today. Officers and officials of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj were also actively participated in this special Cleanliness Drive. In celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission—one of India’s most significant mass movements for cleanliness—a special Cleanliness Drive held at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Department of Fisheries has successfully concluded the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability across the fisheries sector. The campaign, which took place from 17th September 2024 to 01st October 2024, witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials, staff, and key stakeholders within the sector, focusing on cleanliness drives, awareness activities, and environmental preservation efforts.

On 17th September 2024, all officials and staff of the Department of Fisheries, along with Field units, took the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming their dedication to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and to fostering a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.

A highlight of the campaign was the special Plantation Drive, titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” which took place on 28th September 2024 at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Tughlakabad. This initiative, held under the visionary leadership of Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh, Minister of State for Fisheries, Shri George Kurian focused on enhancing green cover and contributing to environmental conservation. The event saw significant participation from senior officers, officials of the Department of Fisheries, school children from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, representatives from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and local residents. This collaborative effort emphasized the importance of environmental sustainability and community involvement.

The Department’s field units, including the Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF), National Institute of Fisheries Post-Harvest Technology and Training (NIPHATT), National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET), and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), played a key role in the campaign. These units organized various awareness activities, stressing the significance of cleanliness and hygiene, particularly in fisheries-related infrastructure such as fish markets, harbors, and fish landing centers. These efforts ensured that high standards of cleanliness were maintained across the sector.

In addition, Special Clean-Up Drives were conducted across major fishing harbours, fish landing centers, aquaculture farms, and water bodies, including reservoirs, dams, estuaries, lakes, ponds, lagoons, flood plains, and wetlands. These drives focused on removing plastic waste, marine litter, and other pollutants, contributing to the creation of cleaner and more sustainable marine and inland ecosystems.

The Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024 has been a resounding success, reinforcing the Department of Fisheries’ commitment to creating a cleaner environment and promoting sustainability across India’s fisheries sector.