Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Launches $25 Million Pandemic Fund to Enhance Animal Health Security in India

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying launched the Pandemic Fund Project on “Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response”, today in New Delhi. The Pandemic Fund Project is a $25 Million initiative funded by the G20 Pandemic Fund.

Minister of States for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, and Shri George Kurian also graced the event as Guests of Honour. Also in attendance for the launch of the Pandemic Fund Project were key dignitaries including Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Prof. Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

In his address Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of the Livestock Sector as it contributes to the social and economic upliftment of the society. He stated that the livestock sector has shown immense growth in the last 9 years with the implementation of many schemes of the department. Through National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP), the department is aiming to control and eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis from the country. He said that so far, a total of 90.87 crores FMD vaccines and 4.23 crore vaccines for Brucellosis have been administered. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is also planning for creation of FMD Disease Free Zones in nine states of the country. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the Pandemic Fund supports the existing initiatives of the department through enhancing disease surveillance including genomic and environmental surveillance for early warning, laboratory infrastructure development, cross-border collaboration, and will create a more integrated system for monitoring and managing zoonotic diseases.

On this occasion the Union Minister also released two important documents aimed at strengthening animal health management in India:

Standard Veterinary Treatment Guidelines (SVTG): A comprehensive document that outlines best practices for veterinary care, aimed at improving the overall health and productivity of livestock and supporting to the national action plan for Anti-microbial resistance. Crisis Management Plan (CMP) for Animal Diseases: A critical resource that will provide a framework for managing and responding to outbreaks of animal diseases, ensuring rapid containment and mitigation.

These documents will serve as vital tools for veterinarians, policymakers, and field officials, helping to ensure timely and effective responses to animal health crises and improving disease management protocols.

Further, in his address the Union Minister emphasized on the importance of adopting a One Health approach , which integrates human, animal, and environmental health in preventing and managing health crises. With most recent public health emergencies stemming from animal origins, the project reinforces the need to address zoonotic risks to protect both human and animal populations from future pandemics.

The “Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response” initiative will play a key role in reducing the risk of zoonotic diseases that can spread from animals to humans. The Pandemic Fund Project will focus on enhancing India’s animal health systems, thereby fortifying the country’s defences against future pandemics. It will be implemented in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Bank.