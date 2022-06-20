Union Minister R. K. Singh to participate in IDY 2022 programme at Nalanda Mahavihara

New Delhi :International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated this year marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Ministry of Ayush observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India. The Prime Minister will lead the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister for Powerand New & Renewable Energy will lead the IDY 2022 programme at Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar which is the site of the oldest university in the world. Over 700 participants will join the Yoga Day celebrations at Nalanda Mahavihara. The theme for IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”. Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.

Nalanda had been an ancient seat of learning and a religious centre that imparted manifold knowledge. Nalanda was a renowned Buddhist monastic university in ancient Magadh from 5th century AD to 12th century AD. The Mahavihara, built in red bricks, was considered to be an architectural masterpiece. Presently, the ruins of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara occupy an area of 14 hectares and most of it remains unexplored.

The Yoga events will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedure circulated by the Ministry of Ayush, the Nodal Ministry for IDY 2022.