Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reviews Progress of Special Campaign 4.0 Activities

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, the Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Ayush interacted with officials of the ministry of Ayush to assess the progress of ongoing activities and instructed them to ensure smooth implementation of the Special Campaign 4.0 initiatives. During the review, the Union Ayush Minister emphasized the need for effective execution to achieve its objectives. He said that “With Special Campaign 4.0, we are all aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of Swachh Bharat. The Special Campaign aims to promote cleanliness, efficiency, and transparency in government premises. All institutions under the Ayush Ministry are participating in the campaign with enthusiasm and vigor. I encourage everyone to contribute to the success of the Campaign in their respective capacities to improve our workplaces and send a positive message to the society.”

The Ministry of Ayush has made significant progress with the accomplishments of Special Campaign 4.0, focusing on cleaning and improving the work environment. In preparation for this nationwide campaign, the Ministry of Ayush identified various pending tasks. Under the Special Campaign 4.0 commenced on October 2, 2024 the Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to achieving clear and measurable targets for enhancing operational efficiency and transparency. The campaign focuses on key areas such as cleanliness, revenue generation, and administrative reforms.

As part of its efforts under Special Campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Ayush showing significant progress in both operational efficiency and workplace enhancement completed cleanliness activities at 41 designated locations, contributing to a more organized and hygienic work environment for the staff. The ministry also demonstrated a proactive approach by earning ₹51,876 in revenue. Administrative efficiency was a key focus, with 932 outdated files weeded out. Ministry also freed up a total of 1,390 square feet of office space. This decluttering not only improved the physical workspace but also streamlined administrative tasks. The ministry also made significant strides in addressing official references and grievances. It successfully responded to 10 references from Members of Parliament, handled parliamentary assurance, and resolved 66 public grievances. Additionally, it addressed 2 reference from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), showcasing a strong commitment to responsiveness and accountability. Moreover, the ministry simplified one set of rules to ease operational complexities, reflecting its dedication to reform and administrative efficiency. These achievements under Special Campaign 4.0 highlight the Ministry of Ayush’s commitment to fostering a cleaner, more productive workplace while ensuring transparency and efficiency in its public service delivery.

By clearing out unnecessary files and making more room in the office, the ministry is making it easier for everyone to get their work done. The campaign puts a lot of emphasis on cleanliness, making sure that everyone has a healthy and comfortable workspace. The ministry is committed to modernizing its workspaces and making things better for everyone.