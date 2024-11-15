Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shares Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art honoring 200 GW RE Milestone

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi shared the artwork of renowned sand artist Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach, Odisha.

Union Minister Joshi posted on X ” Honoring India’s remarkable achievement of surpassing the 200 GW milestone in renewable energy! @sudarsansand #RenewablesPeChintan #REChintanShivir ”

India achieved a 200 GW milestone in renewable energy in October in line with the ‘Panchamrit’ goal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This remarkable growth aligns with the country’s ambitious renewable energy target of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030.