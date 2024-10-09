Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Concludes Successful Three Day Visit to Germany, Boosts Energy Cooperation

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, completed a successful visit to Germany from 6th to 9th October 2024. The visit, which coincided with the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC), underscored India’s commitment to global sustainability and renewable energy, and facilitated key discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

On 7th October, the Minister delivered the keynote address at Hamburg Sustainability Conference, where he highlighted India’s role in global renewable energy and energy transition initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, which now has the support of over 100 countries. Shri Joshi underscored India’s remarkable progress in renewable energy over the last decade, driven by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership. He emphasized India’s commitment to sustainability, particularly in sectors like green shipping, and called for strengthening international collaboration to tackle the challenges posed by the global energy transition.

As part of the visit, Shri Joshi held numerous bilateral meetings with global leaders. His meeting with Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), focused on India’s growing renewable energy landscape and future collaborations for sustainable development. He also met Ms. Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), to discuss shared priorities in green energy and sustainability.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi interacts with Chancellor of Germany Mr. Olaf Scholz

On the sidelines of the HSC, Shri Joshi exchanged pleasantries with Mr. Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany. Union Minister Joshi also interacted with Mr. Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, and discussed bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation. He also met Ms. Roberta Casali, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, and deliberated on renewable energy investments in India. Shri Joshi further engaged with Dr Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, where they discussed global shifts in the energy landscape and avenues to support energy transition.

The Minister also met with Ms. Anneliese Dodds, the UK’s Minister of Development, and they deliberated on scaling up international cooperation for a cleaner, more sustainable future. He also exchanged views with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the IMF’s role in supporting global sustainability projects, and Mr. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, regarding India’s leadership in the green energy space.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi with Dr. Robert Habeck, Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

In Berlin, Union Minister Shri Joshi was warmly received by Dr. Robert Habeck, Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Dr. Habeck also gave a special guided tour of German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Dr Habeck acknowledged the stunning growth of India’s Renewable sector in the last 10 years to Union Minister Joshi and was very optimistic on India’s journey towards Mission 500 GW from Renewable energy. Shri Joshi posted on X

“Held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Robert Habeck, Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, on the sidelines of #HSC2024. We had a fruitful discussion on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy. Deliberation on opportunities in green hydrogen, offshore wind, biogas, and recycling of solar waste was also held during the meeting. We were happy to note that India and Germany’s cooperation on energy transition is progressing well. Expressed confidence that in the coming years, India will emerge as a trusted source of green hydrogen for Germany.”

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi with Indian Diaspora in Berlin, Germany

During his time in Berlin, Shri Joshi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at an event hosted by the Embassy of India, where he lauded their contributions to Germany’s economy and their role in enhancing India’s global presence.

During the RE-INVEST 2024 held in September, 2024, India and Germany had launched the India-Germany Platform for Investment in Renewable Energies showing the growing bond between the two countries in Renewable Energy. The platform will facilitate to create further business opportunities and new avenues for the increasing demand for capital, support technology transfer and enhance the development of innovative technical solutions in RE.

Shri Pralhad Joshi’s visit to Germany concluded with a commitment to furthering India’s leadership in renewable energy cooperation and energy transition initiatives. The meetings and interactions during the visit have laid a strong foundation for deeper collaboration in energy transition, reinforcing India’s role as a global leader in the pursuit of a sustainable future.