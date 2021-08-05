Union Minister Pradhan appeals Centre to provide Heritage Post Office Building tag to 126-year-old post office building at Jharsuguda

Besides, the minister said that it is understood that the Jharsuguda Post Office was established in 1895 after the commissioning of the Jharsuguda Railway Station on Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) line. This 126-year-old post office has played a pivotal role in the modern history of Jharsuguda since Indian freedom movement till its establishment as a major commercial hub in Western Odisha.

Further, Keeping in mind the grand heritage of the Jharsuguda Post Office building which dates back to 1895 and its incalculable contribution to the development of Jharsuguda, I seek your personal intervention in directing officials of India Post for declaration of Jharsuguda Post Office as a ‘Heritage Post Office Building’ and undertaking suitable efforts for its restoration and maintenance, he added.