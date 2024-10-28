Union Minister Piyush Goyal Set to Visit Saudi Arabia to Boost Bilateral Economic Relations

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties and explore trade and investment opportunities. His two-day trip is significant as Saudi Arabia supplies about 87% of India’s crude oil imports. Goyal will participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, inaugurate the Diwali Utsav at Lulu Hypermarket, and engage with the Indian community. He will also promote India’s local craftsmanship by unveiling the One District, One Product (ODOP) Wall at the Indian Embassy. Meetings with Saudi ministers will focus on collaboration in energy, technology, and trade facilitation.