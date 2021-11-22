Union Minister Parshottam Rupala visited ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Parshottam Rupala ,Hon’ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt. of India visited the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar and reviewed freshwater aquaculture research activities being carried out by the institute.

The minister planted a tree sapling in the institute premises and visited CIFA farm facilities. More than 23 different food fish varieties like Genetically Improved Rohu ‘Jayanti’, catla, scampi, minor carps, catfishes, murrel, anabas, pearl mussel etc. and different aquaculture systems such as pond culture, Bio-floc, Aquaponics were apprised. Different gadgets, feed formulations, therapeutics developed by the institute were also displayed. An exhaustive display of different publications was also arranged to showcase the knowledge products of the institute available for the farmers. Dr. J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General, Fisheries Science, ICAR & Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA briefed the minister about the different technological options available for the farmers. He also interacted with researchers and motivated them to develop cost-effective technologies that can give more benefits to the fish farmers of the country. The minister appreciated the tremendous efforts of ICAR-CIFA for diversification of freshwater aquaculture in the country.

He also visited the special display of Ornamental fishes. He showed interest to know the different varieties of ornamental fishes and suggested to scale-up the ornamental fish farming in different parts of the country especially rural women to help the small-scale farmers to improve their livelihood.

He visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra – Khordha situated inside the ICAR-CIFA campus. Ten successful Women Self-help group members displayed their products in exclusive exhibition including honey, handicrafts, value added products, vermi-compost, incense stick, mushroom, applique work etc. He also interacted with the SHG women and keenly noted their issued and problems. He expressed happiness that KVK is promoting such income generating activities among women for strengthening their livelihood. He interacted with the successful farmers and entrepreneurs facilitated by the KVK-Khordha.

He also felicitated ICAR-CIFAs progressive farmer Padmashri Batakrushna Sahoo in the premises of KVK-Khordha. Shri Sahoo, a pioneer fish farmer from Odisha received the Padmashri award from the Hon’ble President of India on 8th November 2021. Shri Sahoo is an innovative aquafarmer who adopts and experiments new methods in aquaculture. Many of the technologies developed in ICAR-CIFA were tested and refined in his farm. The minister applauded his contributions and urged him to motivate the youngsters to take-up the fish farming. He also felicitated the IARI awardee farmer Sri Surendra Bhola for his exemplary contribution to fisheries.

Earlier, Dr S K Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the Minister and other dignitaries. The minister was in the city to grace the World Fisheries Day celebrations.

