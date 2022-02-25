Union Minister of Steel inaugurates Conference of Ministers at Konark, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Ministry of Steel, Government of India is hosting a “Conference of Ministers of Mines and Industries from States” at Konark, Odisha on 25th and 26th Feb 2022 with the objective to provide the mineral-rich states an opportunity to present and deliberate on matters related to mining leases, environmental clearance of ongoing and new mining projects.

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Steel, inaugurated the conference in the presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Hon’ble Minister of State for Steel, Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Hon’ble Minister for Steel & Mines, Odisha and Shri Rajvardhan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Industrial and Investment Promotion, Madhya Pradesh. Senior officials from Central and State governments, Chairpersons of all CPSEs under Ministry of Steel were also present.

Deliberations on the issues pertaining to mining, specific to the steel sector, were conducted on the issues put forth by the Central and State governments leading to fruitful discussions which were welcomed by participating delegates.

Highlighting the issues related to mining and steel making, officials from the Ministry of Steel explained the policy support which is being extended by the Central government and detailed the support required from the State governments to facilitate business. Speaking on the occasion, the heads of the CPSEs thanked the cooperation of the state governments and mentioned that they looked forward to further the cooperation.

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh reminded the gathering of Hon’ble PM’s vision of creating wealth from waste. On these lines, he mentioned that research to use plastic waste in steel-making is being explored by various companies. Reiterating the importance of effective Rehabilitation and Resettlement, he mentioned that only those companies which can leverage social capital positively and are ready to give back to the local population will be able to gain in the long run. Similarly, India can thrive only if a level-playing field is available for all players in the sector. A policy to encourage the secondary steel players is necessary to give direction to this vision.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, welcomed the discussions amongst the delegates during the nearly 5-hour long session wherein relevant inputs were received from all sides and emphasized that the issues which arose from the discussions needed attention and resolution. Expressing satisfaction that Hon’ble PM’s directions on positive engagement with the state governments, more such “sammelan” will be organized by the government.

Rajvardhan Singh, Minister of Industrial and Investment Promotion, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, showcased the advantages of MP in terms of availability of land, raw material and other raw materials needed for industrial development and exhorted that the government has set up the right ecosystem for investments.

Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Minister of Steel and Mines, Govt of Odisha, thanked the Union Minister of Steel for choosing Konark as the venue for the conference. He mentioned that Odisha has a progressive and stable government which is doing everything to support an already conducive environment for mineral exploitation in the state.