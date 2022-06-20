National

Union Minister of State Verma met Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister’s residence this evening. Mr. Verma will attend the International Yoga Day programme at Sanchi in Raisen district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed him and presented a replica of Sanchi Stupa.

